Assam CM flags off two catamaran ships to oil the wheels of river tourism

In a major boost to river tourism in the Brahmaputra river, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday flagged off two state-of-art steel-built catamaran ships.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/Assam CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a major boost to river tourism in the Brahmaputra river, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday flagged off two state-of-art steel-built catamaran ships. Each ship has a capacity to carry 100 passengers and 50 motorcycles and has special features for divyangs, senior citizens, women and children.

During a programme held at Inland Water Transport (IWT) Ghat near Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister had flagged off the catamaran ships. The Assam Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Guwahati Gateway Ferry Terminal at IWT Ghat.

The Guwahati Gateway Ferry Terminal will be built at the cost of Rs 289 crore and it will have special facilities for specially-abled, senior citizens, women and children. The Assam Chief Minister launched 12 Aadhar based online services of the state Transport Department.

He also launched CM-TRANS which will automatically disperse workload b/w DTO offices and handed over driving licences to 50 beneficiaries per constituency under Driving Skill Training programme as well. (ANI)

