Mumbai: Two Dawood accomplices arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two alleged members of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the officials said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two alleged members of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Arif Sheikh (59) and Shabbir Sheikh (51). Both have been sent to the custody of NIA till May 20.

During the investigation, it was found that both accused were close associates of Chhota Shakeel and seized five lakh cash from their possession. Earlier in the day, the investigating officer informed the court that both worked for D company and are still active.

D company was planning to carry out the major incidents in India's main cities with the help of many terrorist organizations, the officials said. NIA further told the court that a conspiracy has been hatched to create violence in the country and some politicians were their target.

Money laundering has taken place on a large scale. Chhota Shakeel has sent money to India for conspiring the whole operation. Meanwhile, both accused defended themselves and said they haven't done anything wrong and they do love their country.

Both the accused further lauded "Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" (India is the best among all nations in the world). Later, both the accused demanded a public prosecutor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

