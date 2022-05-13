Ukraine to import 420,000 T of fuel in May as Russia strikes depots
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:07 IST
Ukraine has signed contracts to import 300,000 tonnes of diesel and 120,000 tonnes of petrol to cover consumption in May as Russia targets Ukrainian fuel infrastructure, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday.
Russia has destroyed 27 fuel depots and the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine since it launched its Feb. 24 invasion, the government official said at a government meeting.
