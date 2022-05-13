Andhra: Police Sub-Inspector shoots himself dead at his residence in Kakinada district
A 36-year-old Sub-Inspector Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna has allegedly died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram in Kakinada district on Friday.
A 36-year-old Sub-Inspector Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna has allegedly died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram in Kakinada district on Friday. Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu said, "In a shocking incident, Sarpavaram Sub-Inspector (SI) named Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna, aged 36, died by shooting himself at his residence in Sarpavaram, Kakinada."
The case has been lodged after Krishna's wife registered the complaint. Muthavarapu Gopal Krishna was working in the Sarpavaram Police Station limits. He lost his life by shooting himself with a revolver at 5:00 am.
"As per the complaint by his wife, we have registered the case. We are investigating the case," Babu said. The deceased had written a suicide where he stated that he was not satisfied with his job, the SP said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
