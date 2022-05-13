U.S. praises EU's Iran nuclear efforts, but no certainty of deal

The U.S. State Department said on Friday it appreciated the European Union's efforts to revive talks on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but said there was no agreement yet and no certainty that one might be reached.

"At this point a deal remains far from certain. Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all side's interests. We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It's now up to Iran," said a U.S. State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Editing by Chris Reese)

