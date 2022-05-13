At least 26 killed in fire in western Delhi suburb

At least 26 people died on Friday in a fire that broke out in city state Delhi's western suburb, police said in a statement.

Over 50 people have been rescued and firefighters are working to control the fire, the police said, adding that ambulances are also at the site of the fire.

"The building is a 4-storey building used commercially for providing office space to companies," the Delhi police said in a statement.

Also Read: Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore each to families of two frontline workers who died of Covid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)