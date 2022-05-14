Texas grid operator calls for power conservation over weekend

The state of Texas' power-grid operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said six generation plants went offline, cutting available power by 2,900 megawatts. All of the grid's available reserve generation facilities are online, said Interim CEO Brad Jones.

