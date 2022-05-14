Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in his first call with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu since the invasion, the Pentagon said. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * Senior Russian lawmaker Anna Kuznetsova visited the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine, the state RIA news agency reported. * G7 foreign backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine in what Germany called a "powerful sign of unity" to deepen Russia's global isolation.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 11:22 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated train, waiting for the time when they can sent back to their families. FIGHTING

* Zelenskiy said talks with Russia on getting wounded defenders out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were very complex, adding Kyiv was using influential intermediaries. * U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in his first call with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu since the invasion, the Pentagon said.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * Senior Russian lawmaker Anna Kuznetsova visited the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in Ukraine, the state RIA news agency reported.

* G7 foreign backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine in what Germany called a "powerful sign of unity" to deepen Russia's global isolation. * The world will not be left short of oil even with lower output from sanctions-hit Russia, the International Energy Agency said. It cut its predictions for supply losses by one-third from a prediction last month, to 1 million barrels per day.

* The EU is hopeful of a deal on a phased embargo on Russian oil this month despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe, diplomats said. * Turkey does not support Sweden and Finland joining NATO, President Erdogan said. Turkey has in the past criticised Sweden and other Western European countries for their handling of organisations deemed terrorist by Ankara, including Kurdish militant groups.

QUOTE "We had a peaceful life. They didn't need to do this," said Roman Meleshenko of a Russian missile strike on the town of Dergachi's Palace of Culture where he staged children's shows. The centre doubled as a humanitarian aid distribution base.

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022