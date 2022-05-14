Left Menu

NTPC's 20 MW solar capacity at Kawas begins commercial operation

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday announced the beginning of commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project in Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 12:56 IST
NTPC's 20 MW solar capacity at Kawas begins commercial operation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday announced the beginning of commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project in Gujarat. ''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs of May 14, 2022,'' a BSE filing said.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 54,616.68 MW. Further, the NTPC group installed and commercial capacity has touched 68,981.68 and 68,321.68 MW, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022