NTPC's 20 MW solar capacity at Kawas begins commercial operation
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday announced the beginning of commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project in Gujarat.
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday announced the beginning of commercial operation of the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project in Gujarat. ''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation from 00:00 Hrs of May 14, 2022,'' a BSE filing said.
With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 54,616.68 MW. Further, the NTPC group installed and commercial capacity has touched 68,981.68 and 68,321.68 MW, respectively.
