Maha: Elderly woman mauled to death by tiger in Tadoba reserve

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-05-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place near Sitarampeth village in Moharli buffer range, where the victim Jaibai Mahadev Gengthe had ventured out to collect tendu leaves in the morning, said Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forest of TATR.

Forest officials reached the spot for inspection and the body was taken to Bhadrawati civil hospital. An initial compensation of Rs 50,000 was given to the family of the deceased and remaining amount will be paid at the earliest, he said.

Camera traps have been set up at the scene of the attack to monitor and identify the big cat involved in the killing, the official said, appealing to villagers living in the close proximity of the forest to avoid stepping out in the early morning and late evening hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

