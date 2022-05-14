Ukraine's president said difficult talks were underway on evacuating "a large number" of wounded soldiers from a besieged steelworks in the strategic southeastern port of Mariupol in return for the release of Russian prisoners of war. FIGHTING

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said talks with Russia on getting wounded defenders out of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol were "very complex", adding that Kyiv was using influential intermediaries. * Russia's defence ministry, in its latest bulletin, said its forces had hit Ukrainian command posts, ammunition depots and other military equipment in several regions, including the Donbas, killing at least 100 Ukrainian "nationalists".

* Ukraine's military said Russian forces fired on a border settlement in the Chernihiv region from Russia's own territory and eight explosions were recorded on the outskirts of Bleshnya village. There were casualties, they said. * The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated train, waiting for the time when they can be sent back to their families.

DIPLOMACY * U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in his first call with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu since the invasion, the Pentagon said.

* Moscow will take "adequate precautionary measures" if NATO deploys nuclear forces and infrastructure closer to Russia's border, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying, in comments on the plans of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. * Turkey does not support Sweden and Finland joining NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. Turkey has in the past criticised Sweden and other European countries for their handling of organisations deemed terrorist by Ankara, including Kurdish militant groups.

* Moscow will almost certainly manipulate the results of a planned referendum in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to ensure the vote is in favour of joining the Russian Federation, Britain's defence ministry said. ECONOMY

* G7 foreign backed giving more aid and weapons to Ukraine in what Germany called a "powerful sign of unity" to deepen Russia's global isolation. * The EU is hopeful of a deal on a phased embargo on Russian oil this month despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe, diplomats said.

QUOTE "We had a peaceful life. They didn’t need to do this," said Roman Meleshenko of a Russian missile strike on the town of Dergachi’s Palace of Culture where he staged children's shows. The centre doubled as a humanitarian aid distribution base.

Moscow denies targeting civilians. (Compiled by William Mallard and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)