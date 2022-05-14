ITC enters into pact with TNAU on optimising use of water for crops

In continuation of its objective to optimise water usage for crops, diversified conglomerate ITC, on Saturday, said the company has partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). For this, both ITC and TNAU signed a memorandum of agreement.

Under the agreement, TNAU would be the technical partner of ITC and act as an agent to create better awareness among farmers to save water through introduction of different agronomic practices as well as irrigation-efficient technology, a release from the varsity said here.

Till now, ITC has saved 8.5 million cubic metre of water through optimising water usage in the Karamadai catchment in Coimbatore district.

Dr S Pannerselvam of TNAU and S Venkata Rao of ITC signed the pact.

“It's a very good step taken by ITC to protect and rejuvenate one of our most important natural resource, that is, water and TNAU is extending support to achieving this goal. It will be the great service to the tribal masses of Karamadai block in terms of water availability as well as farm income enhancement through agronomic support by TNAU,” Pannerselvam said ITC has been serving society in Karamadai since 2015 by which over 20,000 households in the catchment area have benefited. We are committed to continuing our service,” Venkata Rao said. ITC Ltd is doing this service as part of its corporate social responsibility.

