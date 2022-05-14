Flying squad seizes 93 kg of sandalwood, arrests 5 people
The flying squad of the Forest Department on Saturday seized 93 kg of sandalwood, estimated to be worth Rs 20-30 lakh, from a house near here and arrested five people.
The squad, on a tip off from the intelligence wing of the department, conducted a search in the house early this morning and made the seizure.
An official told PTI that the five claimed that the precious wood was chopped from a private property in Idukki.
''We need to verify their claims,'' the official said.
