Flying squad seizes 93 kg of sandalwood, arrests 5 people

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The flying squad of the Forest Department on Saturday seized 93 kg of sandalwood, estimated to be worth Rs 20-30 lakh, from a house near here and arrested five people.

The squad, on a tip off from the intelligence wing of the department, conducted a search in the house early this morning and made the seizure.

An official told PTI that the five claimed that the precious wood was chopped from a private property in Idukki.

''We need to verify their claims,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

