Left Menu

Army launches 'Go Green' initiative in J-K's Kupwara

In line with the global outcry for saving the environment, the Indian Army undertook the "Go Green" initiative to plant more trees and preserve the environment.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:15 IST
Army launches 'Go Green' initiative in J-K's Kupwara
Indian Army launches 'Go Green' initiative in Jammu and Kashmir . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with the global outcry for saving the environment, the Indian Army undertook the "Go Green" initiative to plant more trees and preserve the environment. A plantation drive was conducted on Friday in the remote village of Kamkari near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector, the Indian Army said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, an awareness lecture was conducted for the villagers to familiarize them with the importance of trees and the benefits of keeping the environment green. More than 250 Walnut and Deodar saplings were planted all around the village and several walnut and deodar saplings were distributed to the children of the village, the Army said.

The event concluded with the collective resolve of carrying out more such initiatives in the future and also ensure the survivability of the saplings distributed during the plantation drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022