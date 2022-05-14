Army launches 'Go Green' initiative in J-K's Kupwara

In line with the global outcry for saving the environment, the Indian Army undertook the "Go Green" initiative to plant more trees and preserve the environment. A plantation drive was conducted on Friday in the remote village of Kamkari near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector, the Indian Army said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, an awareness lecture was conducted for the villagers to familiarize them with the importance of trees and the benefits of keeping the environment green. More than 250 Walnut and Deodar saplings were planted all around the village and several walnut and deodar saplings were distributed to the children of the village, the Army said.

The event concluded with the collective resolve of carrying out more such initiatives in the future and also ensure the survivability of the saplings distributed during the plantation drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)