Wrestler Geeta Phogat, mountaineer Santosh Yadav share life stories with ITBPs Wives' organisation

Wrestler Geeta Phogat and mountaineer Santosh Yadav on Saturday interacted with Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) in a special talk programme on mother's role in shaping the future of the families, and shared their struggle and success stories with them. Both Geeta Phogat and Santosh Yadav-- the chief guests-- shared their struggle and success stories with memorable instances of their lives, specially their experience with their dedicated mothers who shaped their personalities in the event organized by HWWA at the ITBP force headquarters here in the national capital.

Ritu Arora, Chairperson HWWA, felicitated mothers in the event whose children achieved laurels in the field of education and sports. Arora welcomed the guests of honour on the occasion and elaborated on steps being taken by HWWA for the welfare of families of the ITBP, saying "the role of mothers in the security forces personnel families is more important to shape the future of the children".

Shikha Srivastava, Vice Chairperson 'HWWA' and other senior members of 'HWWA' were also present on the occasion. A free BYJUs online e-learning programme in association with Smiles Foundation was also inaugurated on the occasion.

The ITBP wards from class 4th to 12th can be enrolled through the programme to have free education for three years with this initiative. (ANI)

