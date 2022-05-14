Left Menu

WB: ED arrests 6 persons including 3 Bangladeshi nationals from North 24 Parganas

As many as six persons including three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from North 24 Parganas by Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:52 IST
WB: ED arrests 6 persons including 3 Bangladeshi nationals from North 24 Parganas
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as six persons including three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from North 24 Parganas by Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Saturday. "Of the 6 arrested today, there are three Bangladeshi nationals amongst them. This is in connection with a massive money laundering case in Bangladesh. The names of Bangladeshi nationals are Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder. Their properties and properties of their associates across the state of West Bengal were raided by ED," officials said.

Proshanta Kumar Halder has been posing himself as an Indian citizen in the name of Shibshankar Halder after having managed to fraudulently obtain various government identities like Ration Card, Indian Voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar card. The same case is with other associates of Halder, the official added. "The ED has found out that these Bangladesh nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased immovable properties at various places including some posh areas in Kolkata. Proshanta Kumar Halder and other associate persons are accused in a multi-million financial fraud in Bangladesh," officials said.

On May 13, ED carried out search operations at various premises linked to Bangladesh nationals namely Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and their associates across the state of West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022