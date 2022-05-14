Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami attends Bhadraj Mela, prays for well-being of state at Bhadraj Devta temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took part in the Bhadraj Mela being held at the Bhadraj Devta temple here and offered prayers at the temple for the happiness and prosperity of state residents.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:21 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Bhadraj Devta temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took part in the Bhadraj Mela being held at the Bhadraj Devta temple here and offered prayers at the temple for the happiness and prosperity of state residents. Speaking on the occasion, Dhami announced to grant money for the arrangements of the fair. He said that government will prioritize the arrangements of drinking water and electricity at the temple.

He said that such fairs and arrangements strengthen our culture, spirituality, and tradition. "In older times, people used to get together at such fairs to meet each other. Now, with the advancement of technology and development, we have all the facilities available so easily. But we must preserve our culture and traditions," he added.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand holds high importance from a spiritual and tourism point of view and his government is dedicated to making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. He praised PM Modi adding, "Many renovation and reconstruction works were done at Kedarnath. The efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities for devotees for Chardham Yatra. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done in every field in the state."

He called on the people of Uttarakhand to cooperate in the development of the state and said that the government is working in the interests of all sections of society. CM said that the government, in this financial year will sanction funds for making a pavement at the Dudhli-Digoli motorway. The government will examine the issues of the place and find solutions to the various problems of the people here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

