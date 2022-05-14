Real estate body thanks TN govt for single window clearance facility

A delegation of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations' of India (CREDAI) called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, to extend gratitude for the launch of Single Window Clearance facility, which would pave the way for expediting building approvals within 60 days.

CREDAI Chennai holds the largest chunk of the market share in the state with an average quantum of 94.2 per cent for commercial and 85.5 per cent for residential in the Tamil Nadu and this initiative would help make Tamil Nadu rank top on the ease of doing business, a press release said.

CREDAI Chennai President S Sivagurunathan, secretary P Kruthivas, treasurer Mohamed Aslam Packeer, CREDAI Tamil Nadu President, Suresh Krishn, CREDAI Tamil Nadu Past President S Sridharan, were among those who called on the Chief Minister, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)