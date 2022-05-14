Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray is doing politics of appeasement towards muslims: BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Launching a scathing attack towards the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said that Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray is doing politics of appeasement towards Muslims by not allowing aartis (Hindu prayers) on loudspeakers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 23:27 IST
Uddhav Thackeray is doing politics of appeasement towards muslims: BJP's Kirit Somaiya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack towards the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya said that Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray is doing politics of appeasement towards Muslims by not allowing aartis (Hindu prayers) on loudspeakers. Somaiya today visited Gol Deval Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers at the temple. After visiting the temple, the BJP leader spoke to reporters and said, "For the first time in history, a Shiv Aarti has not been played in this temple. Thackeray is impressing Muslims, selling religion for safeguarding Chief Minister's post. Instead of opting for such moves, Thackeray should say sorry to Hindus living here."

"I often visit this temple. Shiv Sena is trying to impress Congress President Sonia Gandhi by opting for such moves," he added. Somaiya further added that loudspeaker-row is bringing black days for Hindus living in the state. "Several loudspeakers are still being played at mosques in Maharashtra to disturb the peace and sleep of Hindus," he said.

In April 2022, the Maharashtra home department decided to implement to make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers. Issuing a statement about the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in April issued an ultimatum to the mosques in the state to restrict the usage of loudspeakers.

In a warning during a public rally, the MNS leader earlier said, "Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022