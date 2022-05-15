Bengaluru acid attack accused held in Tamil Nadu
More than two weeks after a woman was attacked with acid in Bengaluru, the police arrested the accused in Tamil Nadu, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
More than two weeks after a woman was attacked with acid in Bengaluru, the police arrested the accused in Tamil Nadu, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. The Bengaluru acid attack who is identified as Nagesh reportedly threw acid at the victim's face after she turned down his marriage proposal.
"Nagesh, who tried to kill a woman by throwing acid on her, was arrested last evening by K'taka Police with TN Police's support. The case will be heard in a fast-track court, severe punishment will be given. I hope it brings some relief to the family of the victim who's under treatment," the Home Minister told media persons. On April 28, a 24-year-old woman near the Sunkadakatte area of West Bengaluru became a victim of an acid attack.
Following the investigation, the accused was arrested in Tamil Nadu on May 13. (ANI)
