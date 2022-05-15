Left Menu

Goa CM meets Tata Sons Group Chairman, discusses investment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met the Chairman of Tata Sons Group, N Chandrasekharan, Noel Tata and other top CEOs to discuss boosting investment in the coastal state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-05-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 03:14 IST
Goa CM meets Tata Sons Group Chairman, discusses investment
Goa CM meets Tata Sons Group Chairman, discusses investment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met the Chairman of Tata Sons Group, N Chandrasekharan, Noel Tata and other top CEOs to discuss boosting investment in the coastal state. During the interaction, Sawant was also accompanied by Industries Minister Mauvin Godhinho and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel today.

According to an official statement issued by Goa CMO, opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and training centres for hospitality and soft skills were discussed. The Tata Sons Group Chairman impressed upon the earnestness of the chief minister and industries ministers' holistic approach towards employment generation and promised to immediately plan an internal meeting with their top CEOs to promote new generation businesses for Goa.

Goa possesses immense potential in industry development and employment generation. Sawant also said that the collaboration and investment by industry conglomerates like Tata Sons shall offer great opportunities for Goa. (ANI)

Pramod Sawant interacts with Tata Sons Group Chairman to boost investment in Goa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory protein patterns may provide long COVID clues; Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center and more

Science News Roundup: Symptoms linger two years for some; inflammatory prote...

 Global
4
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022