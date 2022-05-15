Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision Song Contest
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania" , riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory.
Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.
