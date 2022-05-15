Marathi Social Group Trust in Indore organises Mango Jatra

A Marathi Social Group Trust in Madhya Pradesh's Indore organised a mango trade fair (Mango Jatra) to let mango lovers in the city enjoy the sweetness of Hapus mango. Hapus is one of the most lovable varieties called Alphonso Mango.

Jatra is organised every year in the city and this time it is being held for three days from May 13 to May 15. The farmers from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri and Devgad join Jatra during these three days and showcase their mango varieties to the visitors.

The fair organiser, Sudhir Dandekar said, "This is the 10th year of Mango Jatra organised by the Marathi Social Group Trust. Here, we bring original Hapus (Alphonso) grown only in the Konkan region (Maharashtra) for the people of Indore." "Farmers from Devgad and Ratnagiri bring Mangoes (Hapus) to the Jatra, here. People from Indore, Mhow, Dewas, and Bhopal come here to see and taste mangoes here in Indore," he added.

According to Dandekar, the cost price of Alphonso is majorly decided on the rate per dozen. Its price can range from Rs 300 per dozen to Rs 1,500 a dozen. According to a visitor Sonali Lahoriya, Hapus in this Jatra have a taste that cannot be found anywhere in the mangoes bought from the local market.

A mango lover who visits jatra every year to buy his favourite Hapus said that this year the price of the mangoes seems to have surged by 15-20 per cent. "When I tried to identify the cause, I came to know that the harvest was comparatively less this year and also since Jatra could not take place for two years due to Covid, so there's been a surge in its price. This is the reason that this time, it is being conducted on a smaller scale, otherwise, it used to be a huge programme at the Gandhi Hall," he said. A farmer from Ratnagiri, Mukund, also said that the price of the mango has increased to some extent due to the inflated transportation charges due to the hike in the price of diesel.

He mentioned that he reaps the mangoes on their farm using natural measures, without any chemical. "We are coming to Jatra for nine years as we see a good response here. People are happy as they could not get enough of Mangoes for two years due to Corona, he added." (ANI)

