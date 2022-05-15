Auto drivers express concern over CNG price hike

As the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) increased by Rs 2 per kilogram in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, auto drivers have expressed concern saying that the price hike is affecting their lives. Speaking to ANI, an auto driver said that most of their income is spent on refueling the vehicle.

"The increase in CNG prices is affecting our lives. Our income is as much as the price of fuel. We are utilising the money to refuel the vehicle. Customers are not ready to pay extra. What are we going to eat and earn? It is affecting our lives such that we have to think of if we'll be able to afford a vegetable for the day or not," he said. He also added that with an increase in CNG prices, there are not a lot of customers now.

"Customers have started travelling in buses. Only 2 per cent of passengers are there. There is no profit for us," the auto driver said. Adding to it, Sumit Kumar, an auto driver said, "It is affecting our lives. There are no savings. There are problems all around."

Meanwhile, Shiv Shankar, a commercial vehicle driver said that the increase in CNG is affecting lives. "In the last 6 months, around 40 rupees have increased in CNG prices. It affects our lives." The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With the latest hike, CNG is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram. IGL has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, CNG is retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg; Rs 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. (ANI)

