J-K: Civilian injured in cross-firing in Shopian encounter dies

A civilian who was injured in cross-firing in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Turkwagam in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to his injuries, police said on Sunday. The civilian has been identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganie (22) resident of Turkiwangam.

The injured was admitted to District Hospital in Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. "Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian got injured and was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The police said that the terrorists after a brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Searches are still going on, said the police, adding that a case has been registered and investigated taken up.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)