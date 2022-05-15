Left Menu

UN lists Pakistan among 23 drought-hit countries

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:03 IST
UN lists Pakistan among 23 drought-hit countries
Pakistani women and children carry pots of water on their head. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is among 23 countries in the world facing the bleak prospects of drought over the past two years, according to a UN report.

The report released by the United Nations Conven­tion to Combat Desertifica­tion ahead of the UN Desertification and Drought Day on June 17 says over the past century, the highest total number of humans aff­e­cted by drought was in Asia.

The 22 other countries apart from Pakistan listed in this UN report include Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, US, and Zambia.

By 2050, an additional 4 million square kilometers of natural areas, equivalent to the size of India and Pakistan, would require drought restoration measures, the report said.

It further warned that up to 40 percent of the planet's land is degraded, which affects half of humanity and threatens roughly 50 percent of the global GDP worth USD 44 trillion.

The nation's current pledge to restore 1 billion hectares by 2030 would require USD 1.6 trillion this decade – a fraction of today's annual USD 700 billion in fossil fuel and agricultural subsidies.

At no other point in modern history has humanity faced such an array of familiar and unfamiliar risks and hazards, interacting in a hyper-connected and rapidly changing world, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022