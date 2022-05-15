Left Menu

'Pedal for Peace' organised in Srinagar to boost sports activities among youth

The Voice for Peace and Justice organized a cycle race "Pedal for Peace" on Srinagar Ladakh National Highway on Sunday morning, to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to stay away from all social evils and other radical activities.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:20 IST
'Pedal for Peace' organised in Srinagar to boost sports activities among youth
Representative image of Pedal For Peace. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Voice for Peace and Justice organized a cycle race "Pedal for Peace" on Srinagar Ladakh National Highway on Sunday morning, to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to stay away from all social evils and other radical activities. The event was attended by more than 200 participants of Kashmir Valley who were waving National flags all the way.

"We organize the kinds of events with a thought to lay a foundation of Peace, Brotherhood, Communal Harmony, happiness and a message of love. The heavenly Kashmir is losing its charm due to sponsored strategies, so to counter those we are preparing our youth morally to maintain the peace in Kashmir," said General Secretary of Voice for Peace and Justice Sheikh Minhaj. "Kashmir is the land of Sufis, who taught us to live with love and peace, we must follow the teachings and live in an eco-friendly atmosphere with tourists and ensure the best hospitality for them in Kashmir," he added.

While as Farooq Ganderbali, a renowned social activist and president of Voice for Peace and Justice in his note said, we are focused to prepare our youth to represent us at the National and International levels, we have lost one generation to violence and in order to channelize the energies of our youth in a positive direction and to inculcate in them a sense against radicalism and terrorism, we are actively working for the engagement of youth in Kashmir. Dr Mohammad Akbar Khan, an international cyclist in his address said. "I witnessed the Voice for Peace and Justice, the first organization in Kashmir, which is hunting for talent in the youth of Kashmir. We travelled miles in search of sponsors during our time to meet the ends of our sports activism but the voice for peace and justice is helping the youth of Kashmir on larger levels, our youngsters should reap the benefits and channelize their energies positively.

All the participants were awarded the certificates and the first ten racers were awarded Cycle, Cash Prizes and mementos respectively. Finance Officer and Director DIC, Central University of Kashmir, President JKYDF Shehreyar Majeed, Zeeshan Farooq Dar, President Utthaan Mission Trust, Social activist, Ajaz Kawoosi, Dr Bashir Ahmad Social Activist, Dr Sajad Ahmad were also present on the occasion, boosting the youngsters for taking an active part in sports activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022