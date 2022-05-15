Left Menu

President Kovind greets nation on eve of Buddha Purnima

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended warm wishes to the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:10 IST
President Kovind greets nation on eve of Buddha Purnima
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended warm wishes to the nation on the eve of Buddha Purnima. In an official statement, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my warm wishes to all the fellow citizens and followers of Lord Buddha all over the world."

"Mahatma Buddha preached non-violence, love, and compassion to the people. In a world full of turmoil, his teachings are more relevant today than ever before. The teachings of Mahatma Buddha inspire entire humanity to strive toward a life based on moral values," Kovind said. Mahatma Buddha guided people to follow the path of compassion and tolerance.

"Let us resolve to follow the "Ashtangik Marg" shown by Mahatma Buddha and contribute towards building a peaceful, harmonious, and developed country by leading a virtuous life," the President said. Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 16 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022