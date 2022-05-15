Left Menu

Assam floods: 3 people dead due to landslides in Dima Hasao district

Around 25,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods in the state this year. Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

ANI | Dima Hasao (Assam) | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:29 IST
Assam floods: 3 people dead due to landslides in Dima Hasao district
Visual of floods in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 25,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods in the state this year. Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday. Assam State Disaster Management Authority today afternoon informed that "Till now, a total of 24,681 people of 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected due to floods."

Torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district. "Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents at Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday," informed Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed that landslides reported so far are from 12 villages in Dima Hasao district. "Around 80 houses are severely affected, 3 people dead in Haflong area," official said.

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon districts, the official said. (ANI)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

