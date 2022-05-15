SAD chief Sukhbir Badal slams ban on wheat export

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers.

Badal also demanded Rs 500 per quintal of wheat for farmers for the drop in the yield and shrivelled grains due to the early onset of heat wave.

The Union government has banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heat wave.

The decision would help control retail prices of wheat and wheat flour, which have risen by an average 14-20 per cent in the last one year, besides meeting the foodgrain requirement of neighbouring and vulnerable countries, it said.

Badal demanded that the export ban be lifted immediately to stop an artificially created fall in demand for farmers' produce.

"A fall in demand will have a negative spiral impact on the entire economy. The farmers and farm labourers will be the worst sufferers but no economic segment nor any section of society will escape its negative short-term and long-term consequences," he said in a statement here.

He said the withdrawal of export ban has become all the more necessary now as farmers, especially in Punjab, have suffered a huge and unbearable blow because of an estimated 33 per cent lower wheat yield because of unexpected weather fluctuations.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said the government must apply uniform standards and adopt identical policies with regard to fall in productivity and production in industry and agriculture.

Citing an example of fall in steel production, Badal said as a result of it, steel prices have skyrocketed but there is no export ban on steel.

"On the contrary, whenever there is a similar situation of reduced productivity in trade and industry, the government always comes to the aid of the producers or manufacturers through liberal subsidisation and loan waivers to big industrial or corporate houses," he said.

"Why should this yardstick not apply to farmers who are the real backbone of the economy and the breadwinners of the nation," Badal asked.

The former deputy chief minister also described the Centre's decision of giving relaxation in norms for shrivelled wheat grain as "inadequate." "Against a 33 per cent fall in total production, the increased relaxation by just 12 per cent in the shrunken wheat is a mere eyewash. The relaxation covers only the shrunken grain whereas the fall in yield affects the entire production," he said.

"This is a clever ploy to distract attention from the actual losses suffered by the farmers," said Badal.

The Centre has relaxed norms up to 18 per cent against the existing limit of 6 percent without any value cut.