Man killed in road rage in Noida

A man was killed by some unknown youth during a fight in Noida late Saturday night, police said.

ANI | Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:34 IST
Harish Chandra, DCP, Noida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed by some unknown youth during a fight in Noida late Saturday night, police said. The incident took place in Bhangel area in Noida. After getting the information, the police team reached the spot and took the youth to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Gullu Tyagi.

Primary investigation revealed that the man had a fight with some bike-borne youth over some issue in which he was gravely injured leading to his death. "We had received information that a boy (Gullu Tyagi) is lying in an injured condition in Bhangel. Immediately on reaching the spot, our team took him to the hospital where he died. Investigation revealed that he had an argument with a bike rider," said Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

"The argument later turned into a fight. A team has been constituted to investigate the matter. Soon the accused will be identified and arrested," said the official. (ANI)

Also Read: Man held for assaulting woman after two-wheelers collide in UP's Gr Noida society parking

