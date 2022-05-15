Those indulging in corruption won't be spared: Khattar

Those indulging in corruption will be dealt with an iron hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar warned on Sunday.

Addressing a 'Pragati rally' at Jagadhri in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, Khattar also said wheat procurement operations at mandis in the state have been extended for 10 more days after they were suspended a few days ago.

''We are committed to eliminating corruption… If anyone indulges in corruption, Manohar Lal (referring to himself) will be on the other side to stop him,'' Khattar said.

''Brashtachar ka kaal Manohar Lal, ye humne kaha hain,'' the chief minister said in Hindi.

The BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government has come under attack from the opposition, which has alleged rampant corruption in various sectors.

Lashing out at the main opposition Congress, Khattar alleged that the Congress used to strike deals with the corrupt during its rule but it was now trading barbs at his dispensation.

Last month, the government had set up a high-powered committee headed by the state's chief secretary and comprising other top officials of civil and police administration to deal with corruption cases more effectively.

Referring to the Centre's decision to ban wheat exports, Khattar said the government ''will not allow any person remain hungry''.

''At the cost of his (common man's) hunger, we cannot export wheat and serve others,'' he said.

Khattar told the gathering that he wants to apprise them about the Centre's decision to ban wheat exports. ''It (wheat) should reach the people within the country first,'' he said.

About the extension of wheat procurement, he said, ''We had stopped the purchase of wheat in our mandis, but these will be opened for 10 more days and will continue till May 25.'' The measure has been taken in the interests of the farmers, he pointed out.

India has banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heat wave.

Meanwhile, Khattar said in order to generate employment opportunities, his government was planning to set up industrial clusters in 50 to 100 acres in every block. Of these, five clusters will be established in the five blocks of Yamunanagar.

Industrial areas will be developed in Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts on the lines of Gurugram, Rewari, Sonipat and Rohtak, he added.

Setting up a Forest Research Institute in Yamunanagar district at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a new college building on 14 acres of land in Kishanpura village and a plan to upgrade the 10-bedded hospital at Sadhora to a 50-bedded facility were the other announcements Khattar made during the rally.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects costing about Rs 334 crore.