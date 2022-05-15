J-K: DM orders magisterial inquiry in Shopian encounter case

Shopian district administration on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into a cross-firing in an encounter between terrorists and security forces that killed one civilian and injured another. Shopian District Magistrate, Sachin said, "Regarding today's incident at Turkawangam in district shopian, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The magisterial inquiry shall be done by the Additional District Magistrate of Shopian. Required actions will be taken after the inquiry."

"As the DM, I would like to assure the people that the administration will take suitable action as per the law, post inquiry," DM added. Notably, a civilian who was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Turkwangam succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

He has been identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganie (22) resident of Turkiwangam. The encounter broke out in Turkwangam in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 9 between terrorists and security forces in which two civilians were injured.

"Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian got injured and was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said. (ANI)

