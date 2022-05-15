Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 23:55 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Innings: (Target: 179 runs) Quinton de Kock c Neesham b Boult 7 KL Rahul c Jaiswal b Krishna 10 Ayush Badoni lbw b Boult 0 Deepak Hooda st Samson b Chahal 59 Krunal Pandya c Parag b Ashwin 25 Marcus Stoinis c Parag b Krishna 27 Jason Holder c Samson b McCoy 1 Dushmantha Chameera b McCoy 0 Mohsin Khan not out 9 Avesh Khan not out 1 Extras: (LB-3 W-12) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/15 3/29 4/94 5/116 6/120 7/120 8/151 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-18-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-32-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-42-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-24-1, Obed McCoy 4-0-35-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

