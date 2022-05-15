Centre extends wheat procurement season till May 31

The Union government on Sunday asked wheat-producing states and Union Territories (UTs) to continue procurement till May 31. "To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity", tweeted Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution.

The decision came amid requests by states and UTs to continue the procurement process The move is expected to benefit farmers, according to a government statement.

"In the interest of farmers, and as per the request of the state governments, it has been decided that all respective States/UTs and FCI may continue with wheat procurement and farmers can sell their wheat to the state/FCI at MSP as per the specifications, under the central pool. Procurement of wheat in the States to continue upto 31.5.22 or till an earlier approved date, whichever is later", stated the letter addressed to the governments of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Centre, recently, has amended the Export policy of wheat by putting its export under the "prohibited" category.

The order that was rolled out by the Ministry of Commerce late Friday night stated that the government has banned the wheat exports with "immediate effect". The government said that the move is being made to manage the overall food security of the country and to the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries.

"There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable countries is at risk," said the Ministry in its notification. (ANI)

