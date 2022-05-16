Left Menu

39 pilgrims die on route since Chardham Yatra commencement

As many as 39 pilgrims have lost their lives on the route so far since the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, as per an official on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-05-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 11:26 IST
39 pilgrims die on route since Chardham Yatra commencement
Badrinath Dham, Uttarakhand (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 39 pilgrims have lost their lives on the route so far since the commencement of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, as per an official on Monday. The official has presented high blood pressure, heart attack and mountain sickness as the reasons for the demise of the pilgrims.

"Most of the deaths of all the pilgrims have taken place on the travel routes. The cause of death of all has been high blood pressure, heart attack, and mountain sickness," Uttarakhand Director-General Health Dr Shailja Bhatt told ANI. The health official informed that the health check-up of the pilgrims are being done at various places on the travel routes besides Rishikesh.

"Pilgrims who are not medically fit are being advised not to travel," she said. Earlier last week, the DG informed that the health screening of the pilgrims now is being done at the points created on the travel routes.

Dr Shailja Bhatt informed, "Health screening of passengers has been started at Rishikesh ISBT registration site. A health screening camp has been set up at Pandukeshwar for the pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yatra route of Yamanotri and Gangotri respectively." After the health screening, the passengers who are found to have any physical illness, are being advised to rest or go on the journey only after becoming fit for health, she said.

The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022