Saudi Arabia on track to hit oil output over 13 mln bpd by 2027, says minister

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday the kingdom was on track to increase its oil production to more than 13 million barrels per day by the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it.

