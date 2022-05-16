Left Menu

Iraq aims to hike oil output to 6 mln bpd by end of 2027, minister says

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:05 IST
Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Iraq aims to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day by the end of 2027, its oil minister said on Monday at an industry event.

Iraq, one of the world's largest oil producers and a member of OPEC, has suffered as "the wrong market environment" discouraged investment in oil and gas, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said.

