Buddha's teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen and said that Lord Buddha's "teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us for ever".

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 13:54 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen and said that Lord Buddha's "teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us for ever". "Happy Buddha Purnima to all the countrymen. Lord Buddha's message of truth, non-violence and peace is an invaluable heritage for the welfare of the entire human race. His teachings and philosophy of life will continue to inspire us for ever...," Shah tweeted.

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Nirvana of Lord Buddha, who shared the message of humanity, non-violence, peace and service to the world. Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on 'Purnima' or full moon night.

Buddha was a philosopher who achieved enlightenment after 49 days of uninterrupted meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodhgaya, discovering the key to ending 'suffering'. He claimed that 'four noble truths' held the solution. Buddha's birth and death dates are unknown. Most historians place his birth between 563 and 483 B.C. Most people believe Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and died in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

