Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, but fall via Ukraine

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Monday despite a drop in Russian gas flows into Ukraine, pipeline operator data showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were around 799,855.1 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, up from 647,027.8 MWh per day on Sunday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point, although volumes on Monday were seen at 46.8 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 62.7 mcm on Sunday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. On Wednesday, Moscow imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

The usually westbound Yamal-Europe pipeline has been operating in reverse flow for most of this year, carrying gas east to Poland from storage in Germany. Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April. Flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 12,137,955 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Monday morning, up from roughly 10,700,000 kWh/h seen on Sunday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea remained stable day on day at 73,496,309 kWh/h.

