Left Menu

Drone excellence centre to be set up in UP

Omnipresent Robot Technologies has inked a pact with Gautam Buddha University and Skill Council of India to set up a drone excellence centre in Uttar Pradesh.The centre will have segments for drone pilot and operations training, drone data processing and analysis and app development, drone design and manufacturing, and drone testing and repair, according to a release issued on Monday.Recently, Omnipresent was selected as a beneficiary under the governments PLI Production-Linked Incentive scheme for drones and drone components.We intend to hire the first 100 students coming out of the programme for our own internal needs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:42 IST
Drone excellence centre to be set up in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Omnipresent Robot Technologies has inked a pact with Gautam Buddha University and the Skill Council of India to set up a drone excellence center in Uttar Pradesh.

The center will have segments for drone pilot and operations training, drone data processing and analysis and app development, drone design and manufacturing, and drone testing and repair, according to a release issued on Monday.

Recently, Omnipresent was selected as a beneficiary under the government's PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for drones and drone components.

''We intend to hire the first 100 students coming out of the program for our own internal needs. Our target is to produce over 100s of trained drone pilots along with 100s of indigenously manufactured drones every month,'' Omnipresent CTO Jyoti Vashishta Sinha said.

Gautam Buddha University is located in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Skill councils have been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022