Helicopter services suspended due to strong winds, low visibility at J-K's Sanji Chhat helipad

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra informed that the helicopter services will remain suspended from Monday morning due to strong winds and low visibility at Sanji Chhat helipad. This news comes hours after it was reported that the fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late last evening. The fire, that occured near the helipad, has been brought under control to a great extent. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has, thus, suspended the helicopter service till further control to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg informed reporters that the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu's Reasi where the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located. The fire, which had no impact on the pilgrimage, was doused later. The reason behind the fire is not known yet but it caused damage to the forest's wealth." Moreover, weather remained partly cloudy with thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Department based in Srinagar informed on Monday that partly cloudy weather with thundershowers at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy weather with thundershower at isolated places is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours", IMD bulletin informed. Here, Jammu had 30.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 26.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 19.1 degrees Celsius, Banihal 28.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 17.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures. (ANI)

