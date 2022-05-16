Hungary still has no acceptable proposal from EU on Russia oil sanctions -minister
the (resulting) price rises which necessitates a total modernisation of Hungary's energy structure in a magnitude of 15-18 billion euros," Peter Szijjarto said. He said another solution would be to make oil shipments via pipeline exempt from the planned embargo.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary has not received any new serious proposal from the European Commission regarding oil sanctions on Russia since a visit of the Commission president to Budapest earlier this month, Hungary's foreign minister said on Monday on his Facebook page.
"The European Commission has caused a problem with a proposal so it a rightful expectation from Hungary... that the EU should offer a solution: to finance the investments and compensate for ... the (resulting) price rises which necessitate a total modernization of Hungary's energy structure in a magnitude of 15-18 billion euros," Peter Szijjarto said.
He said another solution would be to make oil shipments via pipeline exempt from the planned embargo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine President Zelensky urges Russian troops not to fight
WRAPUP 1-Russian missiles target Ukraine's east, south; some civilians leave Mariupol plant
Russia says civilians killed in shelling by Ukraine near Kherson - RIA news agency
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
WRAPUP 9-Russia strikes Ukraine's east, south; Civilians evacuated from Mariupol plant