Hungary still has no acceptable proposal from EU on Russia oil sanctions -minister

Hungary has not received any new serious proposal from the European Commission regarding oil sanctions on Russia since a visit of the Commission president to Budapest earlier this month, Hungary's foreign minister said on Monday on his Facebook page.

"The European Commission has caused a problem with a proposal so it a rightful expectation from Hungary... that the EU should offer a solution: to finance the investments and compensate for ... the (resulting) price rises which necessitate a total modernization of Hungary's energy structure in a magnitude of 15-18 billion euros," Peter Szijjarto said.

He said another solution would be to make oil shipments via pipeline exempt from the planned embargo.

