Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden would demand reaction

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia had no issue with Finland and Sweden, but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territory would demand a reaction from Moscow, as the Nordic countries move closer to joining NATO.

Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), said NATO's expansion was a problem for Russia and that it must look closely at what he said were the U.S.-led military alliance's plans to increase its global influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

