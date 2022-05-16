Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland, Sweden would demand reaction
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:36 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia had no issue with Finland and Sweden, but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territory would demand a reaction from Moscow, as the Nordic countries move closer to joining NATO.
Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), said NATO's expansion was a problem for Russia and that it must look closely at what he said were the U.S.-led military alliance's plans to increase its global influence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treaty Organisation
- Moscow
- Finland
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- NATO
- Nordic
- Sweden
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine President Zelensky urges Russian troops not to fight
WRAPUP 1-Russian missiles target Ukraine's east, south; some civilians leave Mariupol plant
Russia says civilians killed in shelling by Ukraine near Kherson - RIA news agency
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
WRAPUP 9-Russia strikes Ukraine's east, south; Civilians evacuated from Mariupol plant