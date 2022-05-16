PM Modi offers prayers at Mahanirvana Stupa in UP's Kushinagar on Buddha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at Mahanirvana Stupa in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi greeted citizens of the country on the occasion in a tweet and said, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

Prior to this event, PM Modi participated in a Buddha Jayanti Program in the Lumbini area in Nepal. Addressing a gathering in Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. Buddha is enlightenment, as well as research. Buddha is thoughts, and sacraments too." In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, near Lord Buddha's Parinirvana. The airport is intended to enhance tourism on the Buddhist circuit.

Back then, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, notable monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, and ambassadors from several nations attended the inauguration ceremony and took part in an event commemorating 'Abhidhamma Day' at Mahaparinirvana Temple. (ANI)

