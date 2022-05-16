J-K: Fire breaks out in forest area near Katra
A fire broke out in the forest area near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in the forest area near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
"It's been two to three days. Around five to six teams are trying to douse off the fire," a local said.
Fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement