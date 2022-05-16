Left Menu

Starbucks to cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Starbucks says it will now offer employees enrolled in its health care plan reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures, when those services are not available within 100 miles of a workers home.

16-05-2022
Starbucks says it will now offer employees enrolled in its health care plan reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures, when those services are not available within 100 miles of a worker's home. The Seattle-based coffee chain said Monday that the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage. More companies are detailing their benefits on abortion care after draft of a Supreme Court opinion leaked that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion.

"Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality health care,'' Sara Kelly, Starbucks acting executive vice president of partner resources, wrote in a letter. Last year more than 60 companies signed a letter in response to a Texas law banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, forcing some women to travel out-of-state to access the procedure. Among others, jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co., the online reviews site Yelp, banking giant Citigroup and ride-hailing company Lyft pledged to cover travel costs for employees who have to travel long distances to access an abortion.

Earlier this month Tesla said it would cover travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

