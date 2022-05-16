Left Menu

Woman sentenced to life for killing daughter of husband's lover

According to the prosecution, Kamalakannan was having illicit ties with his neighbour Shanmuganathans wife Kanaga who had two children - seven-year-old Kani and son, aged one. On learning about the affair, Kamalakannans wife Vanitha told him to sever the ties with Kanaga, but he did not.

Erode (TN) May 16 (PTI): A Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for murdering a seven- year-old girl because the husband of the woman said he would will his wealth to the girl whose mother he was having a relationship with. According to the prosecution, Kamalakannan was having illicit ties with his neighbour Shanmuganathan's wife Kanaga who had two children - seven-year-old Kani and son, aged one. On learning about the affair, Kamalakannan's wife Vanitha told him to sever the ties with Kanaga, but he did not. Moreover, he told Vanitha he would give all his wealth to Kani. This angered Vanitha so much that she took Kani away while her parents went out and strangulated her to death.

