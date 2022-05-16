Left Menu

Karnataka CM calls upon young doctors to serve people

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged young doctors to dedicate their service to the people of the country.

ANI | Mandya (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:45 IST
Karnataka CM calls upon young doctors to serve people
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Mandya . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged young doctors to dedicate their service to the people of the country. Bommai attended the convocation ceremony of Sri Adichunchanagiri Medical College here on Monday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Learning is a continuous process. In real life, one has to face examination first followed by learning. The medical profession gives the power to heal others' pain. The medical profession is a noble profession, a Godly profession. You have been chosen by God to serve humanity. The doctor should have Godly compassion, kindness to serve." Referring to the connection between spirituality and governance since ancient times, Bommai said, "It is possible to make the state prosperous with spiritual and native knowledge. It is the objective of the State government to serve the weaker sections. I have a good team of Ministers to deliver on development works in the state. Health and education sectors have been accorded top priority. About 7,000 new classrooms are being built and 100 primary health centres are being upgraded."

He expressed happiness that the event was being held on Buddha Jayanti Day and said Buddha discarded worldly pleasures to seek knowledge and it is most appropriate that the convocation was being held on this auspicious day. Referring to conferring Doctorate degree to Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalananda Swamiji by Rajiv Gandhi University, Bommai said, "it is most appropriate as he is a unique Guru in science and spirituality. The Seer has expressed his desire to build Science Museum here and the State government will extend complete cooperation including the monetary grants to make it a reality." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022