CM to open expo on achievements of TN govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would be here on a day's visit on May 19 during which he would inaugurate a photo exhibition on one-year of achievements and developments in Coimbatore district.

Giving details, State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji, who reviewed the work on the hall for the exhibition, told reporters that the Chief Minister would arrive here on the night of May 18 and open the exhibition the following day. Later, Stalin would interact with captains of industry in the region, he said.

The 10-day show is open to the public and students, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)